Pictogrify has 1 theme option, with 6 body parts, each part with some variations dynamically colored.
(More shapes and themes soon)
1. Insert this script tag in your HTML:
<script src='https://luciorubeens.github.io/pictogrify/dist/pictogrify.js'></script>
2. Generate a pictogram from your text and render on your element:
<div class="pictogram"></div>
<script>
new Pictogrify('my text').render(document.querySelector('.pictogram'))
</script>
The "api" is totally customizable, so you can contribute with a design pack for what you want, people, monsters, animals, houses..See more on Github.